Israel and Hezbollah traded heavy fire on Tuesday, defying international calls for de-escalation during a second day of clashes that Lebanon said claimed hundreds of lives.

Lebanon said Israeli strikes killed at least 558 people on Monday, the deadliest day of violence in the country since its 1975-90 civil war.

Hezbollah claimed 18 attacks on Israel on Tuesday, while the Israeli military said the Iran-backed group fired about 300 rockets across the border.