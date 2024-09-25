Japanese business leaders, rattled by a fatal stabbing of a Japanese schoolboy in the city of Shenzhen last week, said China must take necessary measures to ensure the safety of expats if companies from Japan are to continue doing business in the country.

“If a country opens its doors for business activities, it is the duty of that country to create a safe working environment for foreign nationals living there,” said Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, better known as Keidanren, in a news conference Tuesday in Tokyo.

He also pointed out the existence of anti-Japanese posts on Chinese social media that are factually incorrect.