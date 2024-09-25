The Philippines said on Wednesday its fisheries bureau aircraft was shadowed and approached by a Chinese navy helicopter while on patrol near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, in another face-off between two countries locked in a bitter row over territory.
The Philippine National Security Council (NSC) said the incident took place on Monday, and its aircraft was still able to complete its mission.
China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.