A tsunami advisory was issued for the Izu and Ogasawara islands on Tuesday morning following an earthquake in area, with waves of up to 1 meter possible, according to the Meteorological Agency.

The advisory was triggered by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake that occurred off Torishima Island at 8:14 a.m., at a depth of 10 kilometers, with Hachijojima’s Yaene area recording tsunami of 50 centimeters at around 8:58 a.m. and Miyake Island’s tsubota and Ako areas reporting waves of 10 cm.

Tsunami of up to 1 meter were expected to arrive around 9 a.m in the Ogasawara Islands, Shin-tsushima harbor and Izu Oshima’s Okada area.

Residents in the area interviewed by NHK said they didn’t feel shaking from the earthquake. As of 9 a.m., the agency had not announced information about the shindo intensity of the earthquake.

More information: