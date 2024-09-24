Japan's health ministry on Tuesday approved the production and sale of a new medicine for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in Japan, raising hopes among patients.
In a doctor-led clinical trial, the drug, mecobalamin, extended the survival period of patients within a year of the onset of ALS by over 500 days, surpassing existing drugs.
It is the third treatment in Japan for ALS, a severe neurological disease that gradually causes full-body muscle paralysis, with late-stage patients requiring respiratory support as they are unable to breathe on their own. It affects about 10,000 people in Japan.
