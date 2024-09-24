Rescue operations continued in northern Ishikawa Prefecture's Noto Peninsula on Tuesday, as authorities worked to locate missing individuals after unprecedented rainfall battered the region.

With the 72-hour window — the critical period during which survival rates for missing persons sharply decline — having already passed, efforts are intensifying to reach isolated communities and restore access to areas blocked by landslides.

According to Ishikawa Prefecture officials, the torrential downpour has claimed at least seven lives: six in the city of Wajima and one in the city of Suzu, while five others remained unaccounted for.