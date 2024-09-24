The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, in June submitted a proposal urging the government to swiftly introduce a system allowing married couples to retain their respective surnames.

While many other countries have revised their laws to allow the use of different surnames, under Japanese law, couples must adopt a single surname upon marriage registration.

Keidanren, Japan's largest business lobby, has expressed concern over the lack of progress in reforming the current system, which it views as outdated and out of step with global practices.