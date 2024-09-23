Time stopped on Oct. 7 for Adi Levy-Slama, who lost five relatives gunned down by Hamas bullets in Kfar Aza, a kibbutz in southern Israel near the Gaza border.

"We found them wrapped around each other, all five of them, but we don't know what happened," Levy-Slama said, her voice shaking at the memory.

The dead were Levy-Slama's 49-year-old sister Livnat Kutz and her family: her husband Aviv, 53, their 18-year-old daughter Rotem and their sons Yonatan, 16, and Yftah, 14.