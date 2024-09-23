Some 4 in 10 municipalities in Fukushima Prefecture want the central government to further revise the furusato nōzei hometown tax donation system to deal with intensifying competition in the solicitation of donations.

A survey conducted by the Fukushima Minpo revealed that 23 of the prefecture's 59 municipalities — 39% — are in favor of such a move.

The furusato nо̄zei system enables taxpayers to make donations to municipalities other than their place of residence, such as those of their hometowns or local governments they wish to support. The amount of the donation, minus ¥2,000 ($14), is deducted from a donor's residence and income taxes the following year.