Former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda won the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan's leadership race Monday, putting him on track for a potential showdown with a new leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in a general election that could happen in the coming months.

Noda defeated Yukio Edano, a former CDP leader and chief Cabinet secretary, in a runoff vote.

Candidates for the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan's leadership race appear in a debate session on Saturday in Tokyo. | JIJI