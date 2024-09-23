Former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda won the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan's leadership race Monday, putting him on track for a potential showdown with a new leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in a general election that could happen in the coming months.
Noda defeated Yukio Edano, a former CDP leader and chief Cabinet secretary, in a runoff vote.
