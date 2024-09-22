France finally got a new government Saturday in a shift to the right, as leftwing protesters took to the streets to denounce what they say is a denial of July's election results.

The cabinet announced by French President Emmanuel Macron and led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier comes 11 weeks after an inconclusive parliamentary election.

Barnier's first major task will be to submit a 2025 budget plan addressing France's financial situation, which the prime minister this week called "very serious."