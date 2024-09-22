With production of Japan's beloved genchari mopeds — with engines of up to 50 cubic centimeters — expected to come to an end due to stricter environmental regulations to be introduced in the country, users are sadly saying goodbye to the iconic vehicles.

Moped-makers are prepared to offer alternative options, such as motorcycles with engine displacements of up to 125 cc with reduced power output, which will be treated as a new category of genchari under the new regulations.

Many bikers, however, are fond of existing genchari models as the starter vehicles that brought them into the world of two-wheeled motoring.