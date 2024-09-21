Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday that people who experienced the 1945 atomic bombing of Nagasaki but are not certified as hibakusha victims will receive medical assistance equivalent to that given to hibakusha.

Kishida told reporters that he explained the policy at a meeting with Nagasaki Gov. Kengo Oishi and Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki at the prime minister's official residence, which took place before he left Tokyo for the United States.

Some people in Nagasaki who experienced the U.S. atomic bombing are not certified as hibakusha eligible for substantial medical and other assistance, because they were exposed to radiation outside the state-designated zone in the southwestern city.