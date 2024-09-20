California is poised to enact the United States' most significant piece of legislation around artificial intelligence, which could help reshape governance of the technology worldwide.

The bill, called SB 1047, would be the first binding U.S. legislation aimed squarely at preventing AI-linked catastrophes, representing a significant break from the United States' traditionally hands-off approach to regulating the industry.

It recently cleared California's legislature with a large majority and is now entirely in the hands of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has until Sept. 30 to sign or veto it.