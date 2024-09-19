Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that his "victory plan," intended to bring peace to Ukraine while keeping the country strong and avoiding all "frozen conflicts," is now complete after much consultation.

Zelenskyy pledged last month to present his plan to U.S. President Joe Biden, presumably next week when he attends sessions of the U.N. Security Council and General Assembly. While providing daily updates on the plan's preparation, He has given few clues of the contents, indicating only that it aims to create terms acceptable to Ukraine, now locked in conflict with Russia for more than 2½ years.

"Today, it can be said that our victory plan is fully prepared. All the points, all key focus areas and all necessary detailed additions of the plan have been defined," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.