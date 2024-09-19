South Korea is confident it can overcome any obstacles to a multibillion dollar project to build a nuclear plant in the Czech Republic, despite appeals against the deal launched by EDF and Westinghouse, President Yoon Suk-yeol has said.

Yoon, in a written response to questions ahead of his Sept. 19-22 visit to the Czech Republic, said the trip was partly aimed at ensuring the final contract was concluded seamlessly, adding that the project's success was of "paramount importance."

The Czech Republic in July picked Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) to build two new nuclear power units, and possibly more, in its largest-ever energy investment initiative.