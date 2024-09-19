U.S. authorities on Wednesday accused Iranian hackers of emailing stolen information from Donald Trump’s presidential campaign to President Joe Biden’s campaign team, as well as to journalists.

The operation, which occurred over the summer, appeared to be an effort by Iranian hackers to dupe people working for the president’s campaign to act on spearphishing emails. That would have allowed the intruders to get into emails and computer systems — essentially trying to hack the Biden campaign with material hacked from the Trump campaign.

Investigators don’t have any evidence that anyone from Biden’s campaign replied to the emails, according to a notice from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.