As much as 17.2% of traffic accidents involving electric kick scooters and other specified small motorized bicycles in Japan in January-June were caused by those under the influence of alcohol, according to National Police Agency data.

The drink-driving percentage was far higher than that for accidents involving bicycles and mopeds, which came to around 1% each.

The data also showed that only 4.2% of electric kick scooter drivers who were injured in an accident wore helmets.