Public prosecutors on Wednesday demanded that advertising agency Dentsu Group be fined ¥300 million for violating the antimonopoly law by rigging bids related to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2021.

In a hearing at the Tokyo District Court, the prosecutors also demanded a prison term of two years for Koji Henmi, 57, former assistant head of the sports department of the company's Dentsu unit over his involvement in the bid-rigging for contracts for planning Tokyo Games-linked test events and other projects.

The defense asked for a suspended sentence. The court is slated to issue a ruling on Jan. 30 next year.