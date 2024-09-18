Over 80% of people in Japan feel that they do not mind other people using new expressions, such as mofumofu to mean "fluffy," a survey by the Agency for Cultural Affairs showed Tuesday.

The agency provided the survey to 6,000 people age 16 or over from January to March via mail and received 3559 valid responses.

Of the respondents, 56.2% answered that they use sakutto to mean "quickly," while 52.6% said that they use the word mofumofu, and 52.6% responded that they use mattari for "relaxingly."

For each of the words, over 80% of the respondents said that they do not mind the use of these words by other people. More uses of the words were observed in younger generations.