Nuclear-armed North Korea fired off at least two ballistic missiles Wednesday, the latest show of force in less than a week following the first release of images of one of its uranium enrichment facilities and the firing of multiple short-range missiles.

The Defense Ministry in Tokyo said the latest launch saw the missiles splash down into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The South Korean military also confirmed the firing of multiple short-range ballistic missiles, the Yonhap news agency reported. It did not provide further details, including the exact number of missiles launched.

Pyongyang offered a rare glimpse into one of its secretive uranium enrichment facilities, with state-run media reporting Friday that leader Kim Jong Un had visited a nuclear site, where he urged the introduction of more centrifuges for the weapons-grade material needed to “exponentially increase” the number of nuclear bombs in his arsenal.

A day before those revelations, the North fired off multiple short-range ballistic missiles — part of moves that some experts say are intended to keep Pyongyang on the busy agenda of the next U.S. president following the Nov. 5 election.