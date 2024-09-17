The U.S. Secret Service was facing renewed scrutiny on Monday after a second assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump in two months.

President Joe Biden, responding to the latest attack on the Republican White House candidate, said the agency charged with protecting high-profile officials "needs more help."

The Secret Service has been reeling since a gunman's bullet grazed the 78-year-old Trump's ear during a July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.