Two assassination attempts against former U.S. President Donald Trump, bomb threats impacting a town's immigrant community and a fringe party urging Kamala Harris' murder. The United States' coarsening political discourse has led to mounting menace and actual violence.

In a neck-and-neck U.S. presidential election, tensions have soared along with the rhetoric: people have been killed, and the country's presidential candidates and others are in the crosshairs of extremists swept up in the divisive language of the race.

Sunday's attempt on Trump's life, the second in two months, was foiled, and few details have been released about the suspect's motive.