The Japanese cancer drug powerhouse Daiichi Sankyo has its sights on the next generation of targeted oncology drugs, and this time it might not need a partner to get it over the line.

"We’re in a place now where we’ve got a lot of the capabilities that we didn’t have five years ago, so I think the bar for us to consider bringing in a partner gets higher and higher,” Ken Keller, chief executive officer of Daiichi’s’ U.S. subsidiary, said in an interview at the European Society for Medical Oncology.

AstraZeneca and Daiichi’s breast cancer drug Enhertu is based off of Daiichi’s antibody-drug conjugate platform DXd, and was the top-selling ADC globally in 2023.