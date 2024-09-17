Entry restrictions imposed from this year's summer hiking season at Mount Fuji reduced dangerous overnight attempts to scale the mountain from the Yamanashi Prefecture side by some 90% from the year before.

Preliminary data showed that around 200,000 people climbed Japan's tallest mountain in the season that ended last week, down 10%. Yamanashi plans to tighten its curbs such as a daily limit on the number of climbers from next summer, while neighboring Shizuoka Prefecture will mull similar restrictions.

Yamanashi set up a temporary gate at the fifth station of the Yoshida Trail, used by around 60% of Mount Fuji climbers. The gate was closed between 4 p.m. and 3 a.m. the following day to prevent overnight climbing, called bullet climbing.