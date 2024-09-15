Supplies of North Korean ammunition to Moscow are causing major headaches for Ukraine’s defense as Russia’s full-scale invasion grinds through its third year, said Kyiv’s military intelligence chief.

Once a cargo carrying the weapons docks at a Russian port, Kremlin military activity typically intensifies within eight to nine days and stays that way for about two weeks, Lt. Gen. Kyrlyo Budanov said Saturday at the annual Yalta European Strategy conference, organized by businessman Victor Pinchuk.

Pyongyang is "supplying crazy volumes of artillery shells that are critical for the Russian Federation,” Budanov said. "And that is also critical for us. And unfortunately for the time being we cannot do anything about it.”