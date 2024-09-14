The nine candidates vying to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party held a joint news conference Saturday in Tokyo that saw a wide-ranging discussion on a number of issues, including foreign policy with a focus on both the U.S. and China, as well as restoring public trust following a political funds scandal that rocked the party.

With the U.S. presidential election just weeks away on Nov. 5, the LDP candidates, one of whom will effectively become prime minister, jostled over the best way to approach the future occupant of the White House while also grappling with the challenge China represents.

In terms of U.S.-Japan relations, while the two country’s military alliance has soared to a fresh high, a decision by the White House on whether to block the sale of U.S. Steel to Nippon Steel over national security concerns has confounded Japan.