Efren Dominico has been a fisherman in the Bay of Manila in the Philippines for 43 years and survived countless storms, but nothing prepared him for the day when an oil tanker sank off the coast in July and cut him off from his livelihood.

The motor tanker Terranova capsized and sank off the tow of Limay, on the western side of Manila Bay, carrying 1.4 million liters of oil, the largest oil spill in the country since 2006.

Days later, two more fuel tankers sank off the coast of a neighboring town, further polluting the bay, a major fishing ground serving the capital and vital spawning grounds for small fish like sardines, mackerel, slipmouth and anchovies.