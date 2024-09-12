On the edge of the English town of Wellingborough, the future of Britain’s creaking prison system is marked by seven X-shaped blocks.

When opened in 2022, HMP Five Wells — about 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of London — was heralded as the first of a new generation of "smart” prisons that would help modernize an outdated and severely overcrowded estate.

Its 1,694 "residents” — not inmates — live in "rooms,” not cells, fitted with their own shower.