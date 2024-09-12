Images of towering wildfires tearing through forests and leaving a national park in cinders have kept many tourists away, putting one of Canada's top industries on edge.
The nation has been ranked among the top 12 destinations worldwide for its stunning displays of nature and cultural mosaics.
But 2023 saw megafires scorch a record amount of forests and displace 200,000 residents.
