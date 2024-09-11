The University of Tokyo, Japan’s top public university, plans to raise its tuition fees by 20% from 2025 — its first increase in 20 years — while expanding its current financial aid eligibility for domestic students.

Under the proposal, its current tuition of ¥535,800 ($3,800) per year will be raised to ¥642,960, an increase of more than a ¥100,000. This will apply to domestic and international students newly enrolling in undergraduate programs beginning in fiscal 2025 and graduate programs from fiscal 2029.

The rates for doctoral and law programs will be unaffected.