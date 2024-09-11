This year's climbing season for Mount Fuji ended on Tuesday without any major confusion over new restrictions that were imposed at the start of the season.

The hiking trails in Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures were closed down at Japan's highest peak on the day.

Starting this season, Yamanashi introduced a daily limit of 4,000 climbers and a fee of ¥2,000 per person, in hopes of easing congestion and clamping down on dangerous attempts at what is known as bullet climbing.