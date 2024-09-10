China hawks in the U.S. House overcame a last-ditch lobbying effort and passed legislation Monday night that would blacklist Chinese biotech companies and their U.S. subsidiaries.

The bill, approved by a vote of 306 to 81, now goes to the Senate.

At stake, the bill’s backers argued, is whether China will dominate another field the U.S. pioneered, amid fears China could engineer bioweapons or otherwise capitalize on biological data vacuumed up from the rest of the world.