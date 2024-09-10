A leading opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin freed in a prisoner swap last month has urged the West against allowing the Russian leader any "face-saving" way out of the war against Ukraine, saying the end of his quarter-century of rule was the only solution for peace.
Vladimir Kara-Murza, who had been serving a 25-year sentence in a Siberian penal colony on treason and other charges after denouncing the invasion of Ukraine, was one of 16 Russian dissidents and foreign nationals freed on Aug. 1 in the largest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War.
In an interview in Paris on Monday, Kara-Murza, 43, predicted that he would be able to return to his homeland as the "regime" of Putin would not last.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.