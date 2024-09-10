A leading opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin freed in a prisoner swap last month has urged the West against allowing the Russian leader any "face-saving" way out of the war against Ukraine, saying the end of his quarter-century of rule was the only solution for peace.

Vladimir Kara-Murza, who had been serving a 25-year sentence in a Siberian penal colony on treason and other charges after denouncing the invasion of Ukraine, was one of 16 Russian dissidents and foreign nationals freed on Aug. 1 in the largest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War.

In an interview in Paris on Monday, Kara-Murza, 43, predicted that he would be able to return to his homeland as the "regime" of Putin would not last.