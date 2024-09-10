Israeli airstrikes on a tent camp for displaced Palestinians have killed and wounded 65 people in southern Gaza, the enclave's civil emergency service said early Tuesday, as the Israeli military said it had targeted a Hamas command center.

Residents and medics said a tent encampment near Khan Younis in the Al-Mawasi area, a designated humanitarian zone, was struck by at least four missiles. The camp is crowded with displaced Palestinians who have fled from elsewhere in the territory.

The Gaza civil emergency service said at least 20 tents caught on fire, and missiles caused craters as deep as nine meters. It said the 65 victims included women and children, but did not provide a breakdown of deaths and injuries.