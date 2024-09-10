More than 1,000 people have been killed or wounded by cluster munitions in Ukraine since Russia launched its war, a monitor said Monday, urging all countries to ban the weapons.

Since Russia began its invasion of its western neighbor in February 2022, Ukraine has registered the highest number of recorded annual cluster munition casualties in the world, the Cluster Munition Coalition (CMC) said in its annual report.

It said both sides have used cluster bombs in Ukraine, and the weapons had killed and wounded more than 1,000 people there since the war began.