Nagasaki District Court on Monday recognized as hibakusha atomic bomb victims some of the people affected by the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the city outside the state-designated area for recognizing victims.

The court, presided over by Judge Shinsuke Matsunaga, ordered the Nagasaki prefectural and city governments to issue atomic bomb survivor's certificates to 15 of the 44 plaintiffs in the lawsuit. Four of the plaintiffs have already died.

"There are areas outside the state-designated zone where (radioactive) 'black rain' is believed to have fallen," he said.