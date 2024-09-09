Nicolás Maduro has gotten what he wants. For now.
Following the playbook of autocratic leaders before him, Venezuela’s president launched a campaign of repression against his own people in an attempt to squelch an opposition movement not seen since the rise of his idol Hugo Chávez over two decades ago.
He ordered the arrest of opposition leaders and aides, who presented evidence of his monumental loss in the July election.
