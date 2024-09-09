Higashikawa, a small town in central Hokkaido with a population of just 8,000, has surged to the top of the list of Japan's most comfortable municipalities due to its friendliness and safe environment, according to a survey conducted by a major rental housing operator.

In the online survey results released in August by Daito Trust Construction, Higashikawa, which neighbors the city of Asahikawa, had climbed up from 10th place last year.

Tokyo’s Chuo Ward came in second, followed by Ashiya in Hyogo Prefecture, Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward and Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture.