Hyogo Gov. Motohiko Saito, accused of workplace bullying, saw his political support base vanish Monday after Nippon Ishin no Kai submitted a letter calling on him to resign from his post.

Nippon Ishin’s move is expected to be a fatal blow for Saito, as he had the party’s support when he was elected as governor as an independent.

Following Nippon Ishin's letter, all five parliamentary groups in the Hyogo Prefectural Assembly have called for Saito to step down as governor. The other four are the Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Japanese Communist Party.