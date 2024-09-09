Keiichi Ishii, secretary-general of Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, plans to run in the party's upcoming leadership election, Komeito officials have said.

As incumbent Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi, 72, is expected not to seek reelection and there is no other party lawmaker preparing to run in the election, Ishii, 66, is likely to be confirmed as the new leader of the junior ruling party on Sept. 18, the day when the official campaign period for the leadership election starts, according to the officials.

In what would be the first change in party leadership since 2009, Ishii is expected to be formally elected Komeito chief at a party convention on Sept. 28.