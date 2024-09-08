Ukraine's security services said Saturday they had struck a Russian ammunition depot in a border region, as Moscow's forces claimed yet another advance on the battlefield.
Ukraine also said it had thwarted a "massive" overnight Russian aerial attack that saw drones launched towards the capital Kyiv.
The attacks come after a week of intense Russian bombardments across Ukraine that killed at least 55 in the central city of Poltava, and seven in Lviv — hundreds of kilometers from the front lines and close to Ukraine's western border with EU and NATO members.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.