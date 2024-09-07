A dozen Republican U.S. lawmakers urged the administration of President Joe Biden on Friday to address the use of Chinese-manufactured agriculture drones, saying their use on American farms poses national security risks.

The House members, including Reps. Elise Stefanik, Ashley Hinson and John Moolenaar, who chairs a select committee on China, asked the Agriculture Department and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to detail the administration's efforts to address risks posed by aerosol-dispensing drones.

The lawmakers asked for a briefing by Sept. 30, citing the large number of drones produced by Chinese drone manufacturer DJI as a security concern.