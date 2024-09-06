Running U.S. elections has always been a complicated job for local officials, requiring the corralling of hundreds of volunteers, staying on top of ever-changing legal requirements, and now also combating misinformation and disinformation.
Running elections "has become one of the most high-profile responsibilities that county government does," said Jennifer Liewer, deputy elections director for communications for Maricopa County in Arizona.
Maricopa, one of the country’s most populous voting jurisdictions, has been a hotbed of electoral scrutiny in recent years, weathering 50 lawsuits since the contested 2020 election, Liewer said.
