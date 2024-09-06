The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden plans to impose export controls on critical technologies including quantum computing and semiconductor goods, aligning the U.S. with allies working to thwart advancements in China and other adversarial nations.

The rules target quantum computers and components, advanced chipmaking tools, a cutting-edge semiconductor technology called gate all-around, and various components and software related to metals and metal alloys. They cover all worldwide exports, but include exemptions for countries that implement similar measures. That group includes Japan and the Netherlands, among other allies, and the U.S. anticipates that more nations will follow, the Commerce Department said in a news release.

Washington has been cracking down for years on China and other adversaries’ ability to access cutting-edge technologies needed for artificial intelligence, over fears that advanced chips and components could lend Beijing a military edge. The promise of more lenient license approvals offers an incentive for countries to join the U.S. camp, given American leadership in a range of academic fields and research partnerships.