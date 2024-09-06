Southern China's Hainan province evacuated over 400,000 people ahead of the expected landfall on Friday of Super Typhoon Yagi, while tens of thousands prepared to seek shelter in neighbouring Vietnam from what is set to be the strongest storm to hit the region in over a decade.

Yagi killed at least 13 people in the Philippines earlier this week when it was still classified as a tropical storm, triggering floods and landslides on the country's main island of Luzon before strengthening into a super typhoon over the past few days.

The storm was expected to make landfall in China later on Friday along the coasts of Hainan — a popular holiday destination — and neighboring Guangdong province, the state-run Xinhua news agency said, citing authorities.