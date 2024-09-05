U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is preparing for her highly anticipated Sept. 10 debate with Donald Trump by focusing on ways to unnerve the Republican candidate and draw attention to his frequent falsehoods on policies and recent history, all with an eye toward social media, aides and advisers say.

Harris, the Democratic nominee, last appeared on a debate stage in 2020 against then-Vice President Mike Pence — a night heavy on policy discussions and punctuated by Harris' rebuke of Pence's interruptions, yet probably remembered by most American voters for the fly that photobombed the event.

This time, Harris plans to focus on what her team calls Trump's failures on the U.S. border wall, infrastructure and the COVID-19 pandemic, while hoping to avoid getting pulled into personal attacks, they said.