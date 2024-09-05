Anxious parents lining up with their children for a polio vaccine in central Gaza were counting down the hours until a pause in fighting ends in the area on Wednesday, threatening more death and destruction in the 11-month-old war.

As health officials administered the doses, Gazan mother Huda Sheikh Ali wondered what good the polio vaccination campaign could do when her children would soon face more Israeli air strikes and shelling.

"There is no protection for them, in just a short few hours, the cease-fire will end, and we will return to seeing children bombed and killed. There is no protection from these things," she said.