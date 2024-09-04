The Grenfell Tower fire disaster that killed 72 people in London was the result of "decades of failure" by government and construction industry bodies and the "systematic dishonesty" of building material firms, a damning final report said on Wednesday.

The fire in the early hours of June 14, 2017, spread rapidly through the 24-storey block in west London due to highly combustible cladding fixed to the exterior.

Started in a faulty freezer on the fourth floor, the blaze took barely half an hour to climb to the building's top floor with catastrophic consequences.