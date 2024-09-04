The Japanese company making the U.S.-2 amphibious plane will continue its production of the search-and-rescue aircraft used by the Maritime Self-Defense Force, much to the relief of Defense Ministry officials.

Although the U.S.-2 is the only aircraft in the world capable of landing on rough waves with a height of 3 meters, concerns were rising over the possibility that the aircraft production would be discontinued because new orders had been put off amid soaring production costs.

The ministry has sought ¥21.9 billion ($150 million) for the acquisition of one U.S.-2 aircraft in its fiscal 2025 budget request.